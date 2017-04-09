Stephen Belafonte Wants To Use The Nanny He Cheated With To Back Him Up In Court!

It looks like Lorraine Gilles, the caretaker employed by Mel B and Belafonte, will be in the middle of Mel B’s court battle. She is scheduled to be dragged into the divorce proceedings as a witness defending Belafonte.

In court documents, Mel claimed Stephen had been abusive and violent for years and even got Lorraine pregnant! Stephen, who is 41-years-old, is denying the accusations levied against him and he plans to get access to his daughter that he fathered with Mel.

Belafonte is expected to call on the German nanny in an attempt to back up his case and clear his reputation.

Stephen may have a fighting chance against the accusations. The parents of Lorraine claimed she never saw any violence, and she would not have stayed if she had.

“She looked after the kids, she was practically a part of the family. But nothing happened when she was there that made her feel uncomfortable.”

Lorraine’s parents traveled several times to see her in LA.

Volker, who works as a director explained “We spent a great deal of time with the family while she looked after the kids. We went to the beach with Mel B and Stephen – everything was harmonious on both sides.”

The 55-year-old man described Stephen as one of the nicest people he’d ever met. Mel B and Stephen had traveled to Germany on occasion to visit the nanny’s parents and Lorraine’s mother, Angelika, described the celebrity couple as “nice” people. The entire affair between Mel B and Belafonte has come as a complete surprise to them.

In other news, Mel B is suiting up for court! She formed an unlikely alliance against Stephen with his ex-girlfriend Nicole Contreras who is 41. Contreras claimed she still has scars from the abuse Stephen was convicted for.

It looks like Stephen may be in trouble.