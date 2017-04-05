Stephen Belafonte Responds To Abuse Allegations From Mel B

Stephen Belafonte is finally responding to the strong allegations that have been made by Mel B. More than two weeks after officially filing for divorce, the former Spice Girl requested a restraining order from her soon-to-be ex-husband.

In the statement she gave to the court, Mel B accused the 41-year-old man of several forms of abuse and threats over the course of their marriage.

Today, Stephen’s lawyers offered a rebuttal in which they claimed Mel B’s claims were “outrageous and unfounded.”

“What matters most to Mr. Belafonte is the safety and well-being of his daughters and step-daughters.”

Stephen’s lawyer said it was a shame that Mel B had chosen not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion regarding their private matters. Eventually, Belafonte will be filing his response to the allegations made by Mel B, which are accusations he absolutely denies.

The statement said when the court determines the truth, the charade – meaning the allegations made by Mel B – will become apparent as its main purpose is to smear the reputation of Belafonte and give the Dancing With The Star contestant an advantage in gaining custody of the children and alimony.

Belafonte’s lawyer said he is confident the truth will come out during his day in court and he looks forward to spending time with his family. In the meantime, Stephen wants the public to respect his children and his own privacy.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge gave Mel B the restraining order on Monday, which bans Stephen from coming into physical or verbal contact with her or her kids. He isn’t granted any visitation rights either, until the hearing which will take place on April 24th.

Stephen Belafonte is a 41-year-old producer who was born in Hollywood, California. He was previously married to Nancy Carmell, but the marriage only lasted two months before she moved back to Honolulu.