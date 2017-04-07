Stephen Belafonte Requires Spousal Support From Mel B Amid Domestic Violence Accusations!

According to reports, Stephen Belafonte has filed his response to Mel B’s domestic abuse accusations.

As most fans already know, Mel filed for a divorce at the end of last month, and now Belafonte has shot back by asking her for spousal support!

But Mel has asked the judge to deny the man any support. In addition to that, Belafonte also asked her to pay for his lawyers!

Another legal issue between the estranged couple would be the fact that each of them listed another date of break up! While Mel B stated they split on December 28, Stephen said it was March 1.

This matters when it comes to splitting up the property, especially because they did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Belafonte’s response comes after Mel B accused him of abusing her physically for years, but the man denied the allegations claiming that it was just a campaign against him, meant to “smear” his image.

“It’s a shame that Ms Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter,” the statement read.

“Mr Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children.”

Mel B claimed in the documents that he punched her in the face, splitting her lip after accusing her of flirting with Usher during a televised event. On the other hand, she also revealed that he would force her into threesomes with “random women!”

Another shocking claim is that Belafonte impregnated their nanny and then suggested she came to live with them.

Besides, he is also allegedly in the possession of a firearm that Mel B thinks he is currently hiding somewhere.

Due to a domestic violence conviction, Belafonte is not allowed to have any guns. The police conducted a search at their marital home but found nothing.