Stephen Belafonte Is Granted Monitored Visitation Rights To See His Child With Mel B

Stephen Belafonte has regained some of his rights to see his daughter Madison but under some heavy restrictions.

Appearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, a judge ruled that the 41-year-old producer can see the 5-year-old girl he shares with Mel B but only in the case where he’s accompanied by a social worker within a counseling center.

Where was Mel B? The former Spice Girl decided to skip the hearing and go to a beauty salon instead.

The Tell Me What You Want singer obtained a restraining order against him last month and claimed Stephen was dangerous due to his alleged connections with the adult entertainment industry based in Los Angeles.

The judge said the visits would occur twice a week for four hours, but he must attend alone with no one else accompanying him.

He lost the battle to see the other child Angel who was born three months after their wedding. That child is fathered by the comedian and actor Eddie Murphy.

Mel B’s lawyer Larry Bakman opposed giving Belafonte visitation rights because he branded him as a “convicted domestic violence offender” with a very extensive criminal history.

The statement released by the lawyer said, “this man represents a continuing danger to the child.”

In the declaration, it explained his connections with the adult entertainment industry as well as allegedly importing women from other countries to work in the industry as well as possibly money laundering.

Larry said at one point in time during their relationship, Belafonte had allegedly brought into Mel’s home a convicted killer known as True Life who had served eight years for manslaughter.