Stephen Belafonte Enjoys Spending Time With His Daughter For The First Time In Months

Stephen Belafonte is happier than ever now that he was granted permission by the courts to spend time with his six-year-old daughter, Madison, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Mel B. As you may already know, the former star of the Spice Girls filed a domestic violence suit against the producer amidst their troublesome divorce.

During the legal battle, the court granted Mel B a restraining order against her ex which involved her three daughters including Madison, whom Belafonte was given monitored visitation rights.

First night out with my amazing daughter in 8 months and I felt like god gave us beautiful sunset to share!! Maddy loved the red to yellow to sunset color!!!! #blessed A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:34am PST

E! News confirmed recently that the estranged couple reached an agreement last Thursday, which caused Mel B to withdraw her suit against her ex-husband.

Since then, Belafonte hung out with his daughter without supervision for the first time in almost a year, specifically, eight months.

In an Instagram post which you can see above, Stephen shared a video of he and his daughter looking at a colorful sunset together in Los Angeles.

In the video, Stephen can be heard commenting on the sunset. “First night out with my amazing daughter in eight months and I felt like God gave us a beautiful sunset to share.”

The producer captioned the photo with, “Maddy loved the red to yellow to sunset color!” Stephen and Mel B were married for almost ten years after she filed for divorce in March of this year due to “irreconcilable differences.”

According to court documents as obtained by several publications, Stephen responded to her claims by requesting for joint legal and physical custody of Madison.

Additionally, he asked the judge to waive his obligations to child support. Stephen and Mel B found themselves at the center of a media fiasco when the abuse allegations against Belafonte came to light. Their former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, claims that Stephen impregnated her as well, to add to the personal turmoil.