Stephanie March Marries Dan Benton Two Years Following Her Bobby Flay Divorce

Law and Order: SVU star walked down the aisle with Dan Benton today. According to one of her reps, Stephanie March married her significant other at the Katonah, New York home they share together.

‘It was an intimate ceremony, and the happy couple was surrounded by family and a few close friends. They are both overjoyed to begin their next chapter together,’ the rep added.

As fans may remember, Stephanie was also married to star chef Bobby Flay for a decade.

The two ended their long marriage in 2015.

Meanwhile, just months after her divorce from Flay, more accurately in October of 2015, March met Andor Capital’s founder, Dan Benton and it looks like they still make each other happy enough to get married two years later.

Reports say that the woman tied the knot in a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana white, bridal gown.

We have also learned that she walked down the aisle to the Star Wars theme song. How fun!

Following the intimate ceremony, the happily married couple had an outdoor luncheon with the guests.

some very traditional activities #Greece #fishyfishy A post shared by marchstephanie (@marchstephanie) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

The star gushed about her romance with Benton back in July 2016, claiming that because of his age, he feels more like an adult than most and that she is ‘lucky to be with a grownup who cares more about what is happening in my head.’

Congratulations, Stephanie and Dan!