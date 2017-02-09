Steph Curry Shocks Everybody With His Latest Declaration!

Under Armour could seriously be in trouble after Steph Curry, one of its most valuable athletes, described President Trump as an asset — “if you remove the ‘et’ from asset” following UA CEO Kevin Plank calling Trump a “real asset” to the US!

Advertisement

The 28-years old PG is Under Armour’s star player, and a possible conflict of opinions could severely damage the company’s image. However, Steph claimed that he talked with staff at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp and even his team to find out where people stand on this.

During an official statement on Wednesday, Under Armour distanced itself from some of Trump’s more controversial positions, saying that the company is engaged in “policy, not politics.”

Giving the situation in the U.S., Plank’s statement drew big attention on social media, as some customers expressed their annoyance, even threatening never to buy another piece made by Under Armour.

Curry’s signature line of Under Armour footwear has helped the company to significantly boost its sales, so his support was quite crucial considering the struggle the brand has gone through recently. Losing Curry might put the company in danger.

On January 31, Under Armour reported sales and earnings that missed the expectations, adding that this year’s revenue won’t be any better.

Advertisement

If Curry leaves Under Armour, Nike, a company that has come out strongly against Trump, is around the corner, waiting for an opportunity to sign the contract with 2014–15 NBA Most Valuable Player.