Steph Curry Puts On A Lovely Performance With James Corden On “Carpool Karaoke”

Stephen Curry can sing Disney music even while he is sleeping! The Warriors’ superstar featured in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment on the “Late Late Show” Monday night and blasted “How Far I’ll Go,” from the Disney film Moana.

The two-time MVP also surprised host James Corden when he mastered all the words to “Love Is an Open Door” from Frozen, proving that his passion for Disney songs is real. And he needed no autotune to sound fine!

A day with Corden was enough for Curry to show that he’s a multitalented guy. The show started out with the host challenging Golden State’s point guard at a wide array of activities.

The two matched their forces in a round of miniature golf, air hockey, rock-paper-scissors and Dance, Dance Revolution. Curry proved he’s good at just about everything and won them all.

Maybe to distract the basketball player from beating him up at every game, Corden stepped into the role of “life coach”, determined to deliver Curry some life lessons and make him toughen up his image.

The 38-years old host said to Steph that he was too much of a nice guy and got to be more nasty, giving him the advice to somehow harden his personality.

As a nice guy that he is, Curry told Corden that singing beside him on “Carpool Karaoke” was a lifetime dream. The 29-years old player then explained that he spends a lot of time listening to music with his four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Riley, therefore revealing his passion for Disney songs.

That was the moment James Corden popped out some Disney tunes. Stephen Curry put on an adorable performance, one that you need to see when you have the chance.