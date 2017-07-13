Stepbrother Brody Threatens To Beat Up Rob Kardashian Following His Blac Chyna Drama!

The Jenner is reportedly out for blood! Stepbrother Brody Jenner is just one more name on the list of people angry at Rob Kardashian.

We have learned that Caitlyn Jenner’s son has threatened to beat up Rob after he made some disappointing remarks about his transgender father.

According to an insider, ‘Brody has never liked Rob, who he sees as a screwed-up punk who is all mouth and no class!’

But it looks like Rob crossed the line with Brody during his terrible revenge porn scandal with baby mama Blac Chyna.

In a now deleted tweet, the Kardashian son revealed his momager Kris Jenner warned him to stop his online revenge.

But instead of stopping, Rob took a shot at her former husband.

‘My mom keeps telling me to stop, but she was married to a dude named Caitlyn, so I am def not listening to her,’ he tweeted.

For Brody, this was the last straw.

His comment shocked the stepbrother who got angry at Rob for attacking Caitlyn after everything she has done for him.

The source claimed Brody thought the dig towards his mom for marrying Bruce was revolting and way out of line.

Now Brody is ready to fight Rob next time they meet.

It looks like the Kardashian has had it coming for quite a while with all the sneering and rude comments since Caitlyn announced her transition but his latest public attack was too much for Brody.

Do you think Brody would actually physically fight Rob Kardashian? And if so, who would win?