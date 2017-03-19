Stefani And Shelton Start Pregnancy Rumors After Sharing Picture Showing Baby Bump!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were planning to walk down the aisle this year but according to new reports, the pair has postponed their wedding because they’d rather have a child first!

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” one trusty source revealed.

“That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

According to reports, 47-year-old Stefani has been trying to have a baby with Blake by using in vitro treatments but as those failed, she returned to trying the natural way.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating for over a year and they met on the set of The Voice. The romance between the two has been going strong and Gwen even opened up recently about their relationship, claiming they were in a good place.

“So, I’m in a really good, peaceful, like, grateful place right here.”

The insider also claimed that the couple would very much like to have a daughter and that adopting is not out of the question! The only important thing is that they have a child of their own by the end of the year.

“It might be a baby or it might be a toddler,” the source stated. “But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

However, this is not the first time the couple has been involved in pregnancy rumors. Despite the Insider’s claims, Hollywood Take stated that the baby and wedding speculations are fake!

💖Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT

Other sources close to the couple claim that they haven’t made any plans to tie the knot or start a family yet and are still just enjoying their time together.

Either way, it is pretty obvious that Shelton and Stefani love each other very much and they have proclaimed their affection multiple times publicly.

Stefani said about Shelton that he is a wonderful man while he said that “It’s been just an eye opener to be with someone like her. Believe it or not … I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life,” he stated.

“It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart. And she’s hot. Have you seen her? I mean look at that!”

The rumors about a possible pregnancy returned to the spotlight after Gwen shared a picture with Ellen DeGeneres and she seemed to have a baby bump!

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Do you think Blake and Gwen are going to get married this year? Is Stefani really expecting?

Advertisement

Let us know by leaving a comment down below!