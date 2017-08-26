FREE NEWSLETTER
Sports

Stealing The Spotlight? Ronda Rousey To Marry Travis Browne On Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Day!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/26/2017
ronda rousey getting marriedSource: youtube.com

It looks like the couple is trying to steal the attention from the event. According to new reports, Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey are getting married today, in Las Vegas.

The happy pair is tying the knot before Saturday’s hugely awaited fight match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, which is also taking place in Vegas.

Initially, Rousey and Browne were supposed to walk down the aisle in Hawaii but changed the location last minute.

Back in April, the pair announced their engagement after two years of dating.

In addition, the happy day comes about eight months following Ronda’s humiliating defeat in front of Amanda Nunes back in December of 2016.

The happy bride to be revealed how her significant other popped the big question, saying:

‘It was actually after heavy rain, and we were under this waterfall. Apparently, he had this whole speech prepared, but it just went down to bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out this ring, and I am already like ‘Uh Huh’ before he says anything. And he said ‘Okay, we are in New Zealand, we are under a waterfall, will you marry me?’’

While her relationship is going strong, Ronda’s career may be over for good.

People have been speculation that her humiliating 48 seconds long match with Nunes may be her last, despite the champion not announcing her retirement officially.

Rousey has thanked her dear almost husband for helping her get through those dark times and lately, she has been focusing more on TV appearances and acting rather than on competing.

ronda rousey Travis Browne

1 Comment

Reya
08/26/2017 at 5:45 pm
Reply

Hmmm do you think maybe she’s not trying to steal the spotlight but trying to not have people going crazy harassing her on wedding day 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️


