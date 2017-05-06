FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

State Demands Abby Lee Miller Be Sentenced To Prison!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/06/2017
abby lee miller prisonSource: sheknows.com

Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing is set to take place in two days, and the reality TV star begged the judge to go easy on her. However, not only is the prosecution trying to get her behind bars for 30 days but now, even the State is pushing for the punishment.

In the court documents, the United States attorney compares Abby to “bankruptcy fraudster” Michael J. Free.

It is to be noted that the man, who was also guilty of fraud was sentenced to 2 years behind bars.

“Both Free and Miller concealed massive and valuable assets belonging to creditors,” the filing mentioned.

Also, according to the Attorney, both of them took extreme measures to conceal assets.

Free had a special room in which he hid guns, while Miller had undisclosed bank accounts to deposit Masterclass and merchandise income.

Finally, both of them ignored Trustee’s warnings to disclose all assets.

Free lied about the value of the guns as well as their location, while Miller did not fully disclose all revenue.

With all of these similarities being taken into consideration, the filling claims that it is not too difficult to calculate the time she needs to be in prison.

Miller’s legal team argued that the Government was unable to prove Miller intended to cause loss to her creditors.

“The court should find that Ms. Miller’s intended loss is zero,” the papers read. “In the ‘absence of any pecuniary harm to a victim,’ a District Court should not attempt to punish a defendant with a ‘more severe loss calculation.’”

As Dance Moms fans may already be aware, the star has pled guilty on all charges.

The sentencing is set to take place on May 8, and she faces up to 30 days in jail.

Do you think spending time behind bars is the appropriate punishment for Miller’s crime?

