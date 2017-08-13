Stassi Schroeder Dumped By Her Boyfriend One Day After Their Four Year Anniversary!

According to the star, Patrick Meagher dumped her just a day after their anniversary! Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder admitted that she and her now estranged boyfriend are no longer an item. Even more shocking is the fact that the man broke up with her after celebrating their four-year anniversary!

A day after Stassi took to social media to post a touching tribute to Meagher on their anniversary, the woman shocked her followers by revealing their split!

Schroeder said that she even planned a special vacation for them to rejoice but ended up crying on Instagram after he dumped her instead.

She then tweeted a photo that referred to Sex and the City: The Movie, in which Carrie Bradshaw attacked Mr. Big for rejecting their wedding.

‘Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico. Call me Carrie Bradshaw,’ the reality TV star wrote.

But now, the woman contacted her friend, Rachael O’Brien, asking her to come along on the already booked Mexico pity party and feed her oatmeal – after closing the shades, of course!

Schroeder posted on Friday a message about their four year anniversary, saying they’ve never had one disagreement!

Obviously, those who watch Vaderpump Rules know she was sarcastic.

In fact, the two have broken up before, and the star even admitted that they ‘fight all the time!’

It looks like Stassi is always somehow involved in scandals and feuds with her co-stars and the drama doesn’t seem to go away as now her relationship with her on again, off again lover is over – perhaps for good this time!

Are you shocked to learn about their breakup? Do you think they’ll get back together again?