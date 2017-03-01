Stassi Schroeder Claims Scheana Shay And Lala Kent Are Friends Again

Now that Lala Kent is back on Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay’s friendship is pretty much over! The feud between the cast members has exploded once again and it’s all part of Kent’s plan of revenge!

On February 27, Schroeder stopped by Watch What Happens Live and she made it very clear why Shay and Kent have rekindled their friendship once again, despite their deep rooted feud in the past.

“I don’t know,” Schroeder started unsure but then added that, “I know she [Scheana]’s a fan of private jets, so maybe that’s what’s going on!”

Of course, that’s quite a loose statement because in reality she doesn’t really know as she is out of the loop.

Furthermore, her answer is more of a diss and it means that not only does she not care enough to think of a more relevant reason but the real reason might not even be that profound.

During season 4, Kent ditched the show in order to fly on a private jet with a wealthy older man! So who knows?

At the time Kent denied the allegations and stated that she went for as visit to her mom’s and not on a trip.

On the reunion however, she admitted that she flew on private jets many times with multiple men.

During season 5, Kent’s co-starts shunned her and so, the reality TV star saw no other solution than to quit.

During this time, even Scheana Shay turned her back on Kent fearing that her friendship with Katie Maloney might get ruined if she remained close with Kent as well.

Now, after Shay went through an ugly divorce, the women are BFFs once again, say sources.