Stassi Schroder Talks Suicidal Thoughts and the Pressure of Reality TV

Stassi Schroeder has reportedly been suicidal for a long time because of Vandepump Rules but the star is still not ready to leave the show.

The reality star sat down with Theo Von and Cole Weiss on their podcast called Allegedly and talked about how affected she was by the negative comments addressed to her on social media, especially those she read after last week’s episode. The pressure of being a celebrity always in the spotlight took a toll on Stassi. She mentioned “having a mental/emotional/everything breakdown” during that time and though the word “suicidal” used by her critics was a little too much.

After the mental breakdown she stated that a little break from the public life was in order but she is already back to social media.

“It was a bad episode. And I’m okay with — I’ve handled criticism for the last five years. I’ve been that reality TV villain, and I’ve had people say awful things, and I’ve had people not like me based on things that they saw on TV and I’ve handled it. This time it felt very different because I felt like the episode…I just don’t feel like it was edited fairly.”

“I stayed up till like 4 in the morning sobbing. Like I’m surprised one of my neighbors didn’t call the police. I was really upset.”

When she was asked if her future in reality TV was in anyway affected by her bad reviews, the answer was surprising.

“It made me more mad at like, do I want to do this job? Do I want do this again? Like, f**k this. No!”

“My producers had to come over last night and come wake me up in the morning to go film today,” she stated, adding that when the she was reluctant to return to filming.

“I tried threatening this — I looked at my producers and I said: ‘This is making me not want to do my job properly, like what you guys ask of me is to just be as authentic as I possibly can and to live my life on camera as much as I can — I think I’m going to change.’”