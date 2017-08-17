‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Spin-Off Film Being Developed!

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi hitting theaters this December and the untitled Han Solo film coming next summer, fans have had only one other Star Wars film to look forward to: 2019’s Episode IX from director Colin Trevorrow. Fret not, though, as reports have now revealed the beginning stages are coming together for a new standalone film centered on the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry is in talks with to develop the new spin-off film alongside the Lucasfilm executives.

Daldry is a celebrated director, who has earned Oscar nods for three of his five films: Billy Elliot, The Hours, and The Reader.

He also earned an Emmy nomination for his directing work on the Netflix period drama, The Crown, about the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sir Alec Guinness earned an Oscar nomination of his own for his portrayal of Obi-Wan in 1977’s original Star Wars film (now known as Episode IV: A New Hope).

He briefly reprized the role in the two films that followed, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, as the “Force-ghost” of Obi-Wan.

Ewan McGregor took over the role starting with 1999’s Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace and continued through the entirety of the prequel trilogy.

In recent interviews, McGregor has expressed an interest in reprizing the role, though sources stress that no actors are yet attached to the new spin-off movie.

Advertisement

Last winter’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was the first in what is intended to be a new line of standalone films, intended to fill in gaps in the canon and provide backstory on popular characters. The troubled Han Solo film, now under the direction of Ron Howard, will be the second in the series. Other spin-offs being considered are centered on the diminutive Jedi Master Yoda and the bounty hunter Boba Fett.