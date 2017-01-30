‘Star Wars’: Han Solo Spin-Off Movie Begins Filming

Just over one month ago, history was made when the first-ever standalone Star Wars spin-off film was launched. Rogue One: A Story Wars story went on to dominate the box office, earning over $1 billion worldwide.

Now Lucasfilm has announced that production has begun on the second Star Wars spin-off, an origin story for everyone’s favorite intergalactic smuggler, Han Solo.

Actor Alden Ehrenreich will play the young Han Solo. Ehrenreich, of course, inherits the role from Harrison Ford, who bid goodbye to a galaxy far, far away in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Donald Glover will play the younger version of Lando Calrissian, Han’s rival/friend who was originally played by Billy Dee Williams.

Co-director Chris Miller revealed the start of the untitled film’s production in a Twitter post:

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

As you can see on the clapboard in Miller’s photo, the film is shooting under the codename “Red Cup.” Many big budget Hollywood productions use codenames during production to detract onlooker from gathering during filming.

Star Wars films, in particular, have become notorious for their ridiculous production titles. When Return of the Jedi was filming in 1982, it famously used the name “Blue Harvest” to keep fans at bay.

The Force Awakens filmed under the titles “AVCO” and “Foodles,” while Rogue One used the codename “Lunak Heavy.” Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the upcoming eighth episode in the main Star Wars storyline, used the production title “Space Bear.”

The untitled Han Solo anthology film was written by Star Wars legend Lawrence Kasdan and his son, Jon Kasdan.

Lawrence Kasdan previously wrote The Empire Strikes Back, The Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens. Filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie) are sharing directing duties.

In addition to Ehrenreich and Glover, the movie will star Woody Harrelson as a mentor for young Han. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke also has an unknown role in the film.

The Han Solo spin-off movie is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.