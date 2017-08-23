‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spin-Off Film Title Possibly Leaked, Plus New Character Details!

With all the drama and turmoil the upcoming Han Solo standalone Star Wars movie has gone through, there’s one detail that’s always been missing: the film’s actual title. After Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuted last year, it’s fair to speculate the film will at least contain the same subtitle, but thus far it’s only been referred to as “the untitled Han Solo movie.”

Now, it appears we may have learned the film’s true title and it comes from the most unlikely of sources: a new LEGO product catalog.

After much speculation, it turns out the film may have an incredibly mundane (though very fitting) title, going by the name Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The title is seen in a LEGO production book showcasing upcoming products, including those from the Han Solo movie itself.

Han Solo movie title revealed by toy production materials (cc. @MakingStarWars) https://t.co/7uxzOVC64k pic.twitter.com/BUijDgqwIY — Girl With The Staff (@hayleyglyphs) August 22, 2017

It’s not official, of course, and toys can be a terrible way to make predictions about upcoming movies, but the title makes sense and certainly looks official.

Lucasfilm struggled for months while Rogue One was in production to come up with the moniker “A Star Wars Story” for its new line of anthology films, set outside the main episodes in the Star Wars saga.

In other news, actor Michael K. Williams has announced that his role in the Han Solo film will be cut from the final version for reasons beyond his control.

After the controversial firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Wire star was asked to fly back to London and film new scenes for director Ron Howard.

Unfortunately, Williams was already filming a new thriller called The Red Sea Diving Resort in Africa and wasn’t available to do the reshoots.

Interestingly, Williams also seemed to reveal that Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will be playing a character named “Kira” in the Han Solo film. “Kira” was the name originally given to Daisy Ridley’s character in The Force Awakens before it was changed to Rey. We’ll likely learn more details as we count down to the December release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will most assuredly have a trailer for the Han Solo film attached.