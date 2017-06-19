‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Will (Finally) Arrive This September

After months of delays and behind-the-scenes turmoil, many fans were beginning to wonder if they would ever get to actually see the newest Star Trek television series. At long last, though, CBS has announced a premiere date for Star Trek: Discovery and revealed plans for the first season rollout.

First, the good news: the series premiere of Star Trek: Discovery will air at 8:30 PM on Sunday, September 24 on CBS, with the first two episodes also available to stream on CBS All Access the same night.

Subsequent episodes will be available exclusively on CBS All Access, made available to stream every Sunday thereafter.

The bad news is that the first season will be split into two parts, with the first eight episodes rolling out every week through November 5.

Discovery will then return in January 2018 with seven additional episodes, for a total of 15 episodes in its first season.

In Canada, the series will air on the Space network and CraveTV, while the rest of the world (over 188 countries) will see Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix.

A new aftershow called Talking Trek will also debut exclusively on CBS All Access, following the model set by AMC’s Talking Dead.

Star Trek: Discovery is set approximately 10 years before the adventures of Kirk and Spock in the original Star Trek series, though much of its plot is still a mystery.

The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green leads the cast, along with Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, James Frain, Rainn Wilson, and more.

The show was first announced in 2015 and was expected to debut in January 2017, just after the 50th anniversary of the Star Trek franchise.

After the departure of showrunner Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, American Gods), the show was delayed multiple times in the following months.

CBS All Access is a new streaming service from CBS that costs $5.99 per month (or $9.99 for a commercial-free option). In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, the service is the exclusive home of the new Good Wife spin-off, The Good Fight, as well as an extensive library of older CBS shows, including the five prior Star Trek series.