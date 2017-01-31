‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Announces Start Of Production With New Teaser Video

“Space, the final frontier.” Those iconic words started the opening credits of the original Star Trek series all the way back in 1966. Now, the latest series to explore the final frontier, Star Trek: Discovery, has begun filming and a new video has been released to give viewers a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place approximately 10 years prior to the adventures of Captain James T. Kirk and the USS Enterprise.

Not much is known about the specifics of the plot, but producers say the show will explore an event that has been mentioned in Star Trek history but never actually explored.

The new video released today celebrates the Star Trek franchise’s long and storied history while setting the stage for the next chapter.

There are multiple behind-the-scene looks at the new sets in Toronto, computer models of various starships, a first look at the new uniforms, and a glimpse at a new captain’s chair.

A slightly-modified version of the new series’ logo also debuts at the video’s end. It still features the split version of the Starfleet delta (which is also present on the new uniforms), but it’s a much cleaner look that’s more in fitting with the original Star Trek series.

The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green stars in the new show as “Rainsford,” a lieutenant commander on the USS Discovery.

Her character will be known colloquially as “Number One,” in honor of the unnamed character played by Majel Barrett in the original Star Trek pilot, “The Cage.”

Co-stars on Star Trek: Discovery include Doug Jones as Saru, the Discovery‘s alien science officer, Anthony Rapp as Stamets, the first openly-gay character on a Star Trek series, James Frain as Sarek, the father of Spock who was originally played by Mark Lenard, and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou, the captain of the USS Shenzhou.

Star Trek: Discovery has been delayed multiple times, but it is expected to debut on CBS later this year before moving to the subscription service CBS All Access.