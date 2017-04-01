Star Trek Actor George Takei Announces Plan To Run For Congress!

In an unexpected turn of events, Star Trek actor George Takei had revealed that he is planning to run for Congress in 2018!

The man added that he is specifically targeting California’s 22nd District so he can take on Republican Devin Nunes!

Takei has recently shared his intentions of taking a bigger part in politics and explained that the idea comes from his desire to change the country’s current situation with Donald Trump at the White House and truly make it a better place.

“I think Nunes is vulnerable,” the actor added about his rival of choice. “And I plan to prove that. People are tired of his a—kissing of Trump.”

Takei even took to social media to make his political aspirations known, tweeting: “Well, the cat’s out of the bag it seems. Let’s do this! #Takei2018”

I’m sure most of us would love to see Takei take on Nunes, but is the big announcement real? We couldn’t help but doubt it a bit considering it was made on April 1st!

The 79-year-old expressed his wish to become “a champion for all people” adding that he wishes he and other people with similar values would be able to become the majority in Congress again and fight against Trump’s “horrific mistakes.”

“We need to build a majority again in Congress, too, to be a check against the Trump Administration’s excesses, assuming he’s even around by then to keep making horrific mistakes.”

It looks like the actor has everything all planned out already and he has even picked up some celebrity endorsements from stars like Mark Ruffalo and Sophia Bush.

[email protected] I hope you can count me as one of your early endorsers!! This is great news!” Ruffalo tweeted, while Sophia Bush rejoiced at the “wonderful news” in the same manner.

Advertisement

Would you like to see the Star Trek star taking on such an important role in Politics?