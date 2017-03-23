Star In The Making! Beyonce And Jay Z To Bring Daughter Blue Ivy Into The Spotlight

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been keeping their daughter, Blue Ivy out of the public eye until now, but the celebrity parents decided to get the little girl more into the spotlight.

According to a reliable insider, “We will all be getting to see more and more of Blue Ivy.”

The little girl “will be stepping into the spotlight more and more,” added the source.

Although both Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z are some of the most famous stars in the world, they have managed to keep their daughter out of the spotlight for quite a long time. For a while, it looked like they wished to keep their private and public lives separate for the sake of their child, so she can have a normal childhood.

As many fans already know, the 35 years old diva is pregnant with twins and decided to stay away from the limelight at least until her babies are born later this year.

The insider claimed that the reason why she took this decision is because Beyonce “controls her image more fiercely than any other artist alive today.”

As it turns out, while the expectant mother is going to go into hiding for a while, she is counting on her little girl to fill her spot until she gives birth.

“Blue was recently on camera at the Grammys and has been seen posing for pictures with her dad at basketball games,” the source stated, adding that “it is all because the couple is attempting to create the next Beyoncé.”

“They have big plans for this little girl. With mom and dad’s talent, she is going to be huge.”

We don’t doubt that! Do you think Blue Ivy is too young for the spotlight?