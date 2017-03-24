Spidey Chillaxes In New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Posters

One aspect of Spider-Man that previous films have often failed to emphasize is his regular life as an ordinary teenager. If a new poster for this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming is any indication, though, the filmmakers may have finally nailed it this time around.

The new poster shows Spidey relaxing with a pair of headphones, while the New York skyline looms in the background. He’s wearing his school uniform jacket over the Spider-Man uniform, as well. And, most notably, Avengers Tower makes a major presence behind him.

There’s a reason for that. Sony is pressing hard for audiences to realize this new Spider-Man exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( or “MCU” for short).

That should be obvious to anyone that saw last year’s Captain America: Civil War or the trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming (below) that prominently features Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Tom Holland takes over the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the new film. Former Batman star Michael Keaton returns to the superhero genre, this time as the villain Vulture. Zendaya, Donald Glover, and Marisa Tomei co-star.

There’s also another new international poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming out today. It also features Spidey hanging out in front of the New York skyline, but this time he’s actually on Avengers Tower and he’s looking a lot less relaxed.

These two new posters come hot on the heels of some other interesting Spider-Man news. In addition to the recently announced Venom spin-off, there are now reports that Thor: Ragnarok writer Chris Yost is working on a script for another spin-off.

Two female characters, Silver Sable and Black Cat, will topline the new film. There’s still no word on whether this film or Venom will take place within the MCU, but early indications say they will be standalone outings.

Sony also has an animated Spider-Man film in the works for Christmas 2018, this time starring Marvel’s Ultimate version of Spider-Man, Miles Morales.