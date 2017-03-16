‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Venom’ Coming To Theaters Next Year

With three months to go before Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters, Sony Pictures made a surprise announcement today regarding the franchise’s future. Venom, a spin-off of the Spider-Man series, will be released next October.

In truth, Sony has been working on a Venom spin-off for years. The idea was originally explored during the Tobey Maguire/Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy after actor Topher Grace played the role of Venom in Spider-Man 3. Unfortunately, those plans never came to fruition.

When the franchise was relaunched with Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man, Sony had big franchise plans. In addition to a Venom spin-off, the studio had their eyes set on a Sinister Six villain film. After The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to set the box-office on fire, though, those plans were laid to rest.

Now the Spider-Man franchise is being rebooted again, this time in full partnership with Marvel Studios. Tom Holland debuted as the new Spidey in last year’s Captain America: Civil War and will reprise the role in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

In the meantime, though, Holland is fronting a new standalone film this July called Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Robert Downey Jr. appearing as his long-running character, Tony Stark (aka Iron Man). Former Batman star Michael Keaton returns to the superhero genre as the villain, Vulture.

Very few details are known about the new Venom spin-off, but it does have a screenplay by writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Rosenberg has a long history in Hollywood, having written films like Con Air and Gone in 60 Seconds. He even did an uncredited re-write on the original 2002 Spider-Man film.

Pinkner is best known as the co-creator and co-showrunner on FOX’s Fringe, but he did share writing credit for 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Some outlets have reported The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman as having signed to direct Venom, but that information is based on Sony’s previous attempt to launch a spin-off in 2014.

Venom will arrive in theaters on October 5, 2018.