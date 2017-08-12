‘Spider-Man’ Spin-Off ‘Silver And Black’ Coming In 2019 From ‘Love & Basketball’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood

Sony Pictures is moving quickly to take advantage of the momentum given to them by this summer’s blockbuster hit Spider-Man: Homecoming. In addition to the upcoming Venom spin-off starring Tom Hardy, the studio has announced another spin-off, Silver and Black, will be released in February 2019.

Silver and Black will feature two female characters from the Spider-Man comics: mercenary Silver Sable and villain Black Cat.

Comic book writer Christopher Yost, who also penned 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, is writing the screenplay for Silver and Black.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, who wrote and directed the films Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, and Beyond the Lights, will direct the Spider-Man spin-off.

Interestingly, even though the film is technically a spin-off of the Spider-Man franchise, it will not take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU is the home of The Avengers, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Netflix’s Defenders shows, and other movies and television shows produced by Marvel Studios.

Sony has owned the rights to Spider-Man and related characters since the 1990s but after the box office disappointment of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the studio decided to partner with Marvel.

The result was Tom Holland’s debut in last year’s Captain America: Civil War before his solo big screen adventure in July’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Producers have left open the possibility that Holland could cameo in either Venom or Silver and Black, but it’s more likely the films will either reference Spider-Man without showing him or ignore the character altogether.

Both Silver and Black and Venom will share a common universe between themselves, though, in what has been dubbed “Sony’s Marvel Universe.”

Advertisement

Hardy will star in the title role in Venom, with Rogue One co-star Riz Ahmed recently rumored to have signed for a supporting role. With news heating up on Silver and Black, we should expect to hear some casting news in the near future. Silver and Black will hit theaters on February 8, 2019.