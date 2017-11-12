Spice Girls Reunion Confirmed! – Read The Details

Great news! We have learned that the female group is set to have a long-awaited reunion in 2018! According to reports, the famous and widely loved Spice Girls are going to come together again for a TV special as well as for a compilation album sometime next year!

What’s more, even though initially Victoria Beckham stayed out of any sort of reunion because she was focusing on her own career, this time she is on board as well!

As you probably already know, in the 1990’s, The Spice Girls was a worldwide phenomenon.

Apparently, getting back together for these two projects was Mel B’s idea and everyone in the band put their differences aside in order to make it happen for the diehard fans!

‘The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally, they’re all onboard for a 2018 reunion. And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion. The fact that she’s on board now is down to how much closer the five of them have become recently,’ one insider revealed about the upcoming reunion.

Apparently, the women grew close once again as they all supported Mel B though her ugly divorce and domestic abuse scandal.

The former hit girl group has been once again working with their original boss Simon Fuller.

Advertisement

Are you excited about their reunion?