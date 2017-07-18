‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Trashes His Co-stars As The Fate Of Season 5 Is Left Up In The Air

Thomas Ravenel threw his Southern Charm co-stars under the bus ahead of the season’s big reunion. The reality star called out his castmates for leaking information to a blogger, whom he claims is spreading nothing but lies. How will his comments affect the future of Southern Charm?

Ravenel slammed his co-stars on Instagram Monday morning and revealed that none of them were actually born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina. Ravenel did not reveal the identity of the blogger because he didn’t want them getting any more attention. He did, however, prove that he is capable of some pretty harsh comments.

“It’s pretty pathetic when my castmates follow and support a blogger who spreads lies about me and is dedicated to my ruination. Very disappointing. If I never talk to these a***oles again I’ll be perfectly fine. None are even from Charleston,” he wrote

Ravenel even shared some jabs with fans. In one response, he apologized for not being politically correct, while later adding that he doesn’t want to be famous. Even though he stars on a reality show, Ravenel assured everyone that he desires anonymity over the spotlight.

Will There Be A #southerncharm Season 5? What To Expect From Reunion.. https://t.co/Maol2MenLO — whatjusthappened?? (@Isitreality11) July 7, 2017

Ravenel’s outburst comes amidst questions about Southern Charm’s fate on Bravo. The network still has not confirmed a fifth season. While we wait to hear more, it’s likely that the show will get renewed. After all, the series has spawned three different spin-offs over the years, including Savannah and New Orleans. Further, Season 4 attracted higher ratings than ever before, with the first part of the reunion clocking in some 1.3 million fans.

That said, the ratings for Southern Charm do not stack up well against Bravo’s other hit shows, including the Real Housewives of Orange County or the Real Housewives of New York. This doesn’t mean Southern Charm will get cancelled, but it certainly doesn’t bode well for the series.

Meanwhile, Ravenel’s nasty custody battle with Kathryn Dennis is taking center stage during the Southern Charm reunion. In the first part, Dennis finally admitted that she struggles with marijuana and was forced to enter rehab to deal with her addiction. Dennis also revealed that she still has feelings for Ravenel, yet he told Andy Cohen after the show that he will never reunite with his ex.