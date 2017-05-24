‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Accuses Ex Thomas Ravenel Of Drug Abuse And Being Violent

As fans of the reality TV show already know, Kathryn Dennis has just completed her time in rehab, but according to her, her baby daddy is the real drug addict! This is what the Southern Charm star wrote in her court filing, aside from the fact that he is also “violent” towards her!

The South Carolina court documents revealed that the 54-year-old Ravenel “is abusing alcohol” and “taking narcotics while the children are under his care.”

In addition, the mother of 3-year-old Kensington and one-year-old St. Julien also stated that she believed her baby daddy “has had illegal substances, including mushrooms and cocaine” back at his house that he just keeps accessible to the kids.

Apparently, the man tricked the court by shaving all of his body hair before having to submit it for a hair follicle drug test.

The young mother of two wants to get full custody of the kids as a result.

Apart from that, she also requires the disgraced politician to undergo a full psychological evaluation “based upon [his] consistent use of opiates in conjunction with alcohol “ and “multiple instances of violent and erratic behavior.”

Reports have previously revealed that Thomas Ravenel was caught possessing cocaine back in 2007.

During that time, he was serving as South Carolina’s State Treasurer.

Following the shameful drug scandal, the man was ordered to go to rehab for two months and then he was also sentenced to 10 months behind bars.

In 2013 he got arrested once again, this time because of drinking and driving.

He pled guilty in the case, and according to a court clerk, the politician was ordered to pay no more than $1,400 in fees and released.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s custody battle has been extremely messy especially because the woman also refused to show her rehab records to the court.

Do you think that aside from being a “druggie,” the shamed politician was also physically violent towards the mother of his children as Dennis claims?