‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Admits He Distanced Himself From The Cast After All The Season 4 Drama

Southern Charm star Craig Conover has been through a lot of drama this season. Shortly after passing the bar examine, Conover admitted that he put some distance between him and his co-stars after Season 4 ended. Why did Conover give everyone the cold shoulder?

Conover stopped by Watch What Happens Live and opened up about why he took a step back from the show. Conover told Andy Cohen that he felt like he made some big changes in his life but his friends were still attacking him.

Unsure of what was happening, Conover distanced himself from everyone until he figured things out.

“I don’t get it. I really found myself distancing myself from some of my closest friends this year because it just didn’t make any sense to me. Once I started doing what I was supposed to do and I got my life together, when they were still coming after me, I was like ‘There’s got to be another reason here. It really doesn’t make any sense.’ I wasn’t okay with it and it did affect our relationship. It sucked,” he shared.

Along with distancing himself, Conover has not watched Season 4 of Southern Charm. Although this keeps Conover out of the loop, it has helped his relationship with Naomie, which saw some highs and lows this season.

In fact, at the Southern Charm reunion, Naomie revealed that she and Craig actually hit “rock bottom” in their relationship after filming for Season 4 wrapped.

But, they were in a better place during the reunion and even admitted that they liked showing fans of the show that their relationship is not perfect.

One of Conover’s loudest critics has been his costar Shep Rose. So, does Shep think that Craig and Naomie’s relationship will last?

“I certainly hope so. I really like them a lot,” he said. “We used to joke with Craig, ‘If y’all break up, well, you know we’re all gonna side with Naomie.’ And he’d laugh.”

While Conover deals with the fallout from his costars and rebuilding his relationship, he officially received his law license just over two months ago. Conover can finally legally practice law in South Carolina, but that doesn’t mean he is jumping in feet first.

Instead, Conover explained that he is taking everything slowly and making sure he does it the right way. Unfortunately, Conover also revealed that Shep did not apologize for giving him grief about his law license in the past. He did, however, congratulate Conover on social media.

Bravo has yet to renew Southern Charm for Season 5, so stay posted.