‘Southern Charm’ Shocker! Thomas Ravenel Scores Huge Victory In Kathryn Dennis Custody War

Southern Charm stars Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis’ nasty custody battle finally came to an end, and the result was completely one sided. According to court documents released by Radar Online, a judge granted Ravenel full custody of the couple’s two children — Kensie, 3, and St. Julien, 1 — while Dennis was put on a tight visitation schedule.

The ruling was based on Dennis’ recent stint in rehab and her visitation rights will change the longer she remains sober. The custody agreement contains five stages that allow Dennis more freedom as she progresses in her recovery. Phase one started in April and requires the Southern Charm star to pass hair follicle drug tests. Until the phase ends in October, Dennis is required to have another adult present during visitation and can only see the kids every other weekend.

In the second phase, Dennis will still be under supervised visitation over the weekend but is allowed some alone time Saturday afternoons. She gets more unsupervised time with the tots in the third and fourth stages and full visitation in the fifth. The only hitch is that Dennis must pass drug tests at specific intervals.

The ruling is a major win for Ravenel and puts an end to a brutal custody war that raged all season long. According to Daily Mail, the drama reached new levels during the Southern Charm after Dennis claimed that Ravenel wanted her to have an abortion.

“He told me to have one, both times,” she stated in a preview clip.

Although the drama heats during the reunion, Bravo TV reports that Ravenel and Dennis were flirting with each other during the Southern Charm season finale. At one point, they both admitted to still loving each other and even alluded to an off-screen kiss. The interactions left fans wondering if the two will reconcile in the near future.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Ravenel dispelled any notion that he and Dennis will get married once again. Although they are clearly getting along better, Ravenel admitted that their age difference is a major factor in why he will not get back with Dennis.

The first part of the Southern Charm reunion airs on Bravo July 10.