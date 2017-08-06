Source Claims Diana Overheard Prince Charles’ Phone Sex With Camilla While On The Toilet!

New reports have revealed that the beloved late Princess once overheard her husband having phone sex with his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles. Even more shocking is that allegedly while talking to Camilla, Prince Charles was sitting on the toilet.

The news marks the 20th anniversary of her passing in a car accident.

It turns out that back in March of 1997, during an interview with the royal, a BBC cameraman overheard Lady Di’s claims about her cheating husband.

However, the source is just now disclosing the information that he wrote down in a diary at the time.

Reportedly, Diana recalled the moment she caught Charles having phone sex with Camilla and apparently, she was the ‘raunchier’ one.

Another shocking claim found in the cameraman’s diary is that Diana stated she’d do anything in her power to keep Charles from becoming king.

Apparently, the Princess of the People wanted her older son, William to take the throne after the Queen’s passing.

‘Diana clearly saw her role as the power behind William. She had this somewhat romantic idea of being a king-maker, the mother behind the monarch,’ the cameraman added.

Sadly, she never got her wish.

Princess Diana tragically lost her life at the age of only 36.

Now that her death anniversary is approaching, many specials have tackled the iconic royal’s life and revealed bombshell after bombshell.

Another recent revelation was that Prince Charles only wanted to have sex with her during their problematic marriage once every three weeks.

The Princess was convinced it was because of Camilla.

After a long affair, Prince Charles finally married Camilla in 2005.