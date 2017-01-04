Soulja Boys wants to make peace with Chris Brown after Twitter beef

The music industry is a field full with pride and vanity and sometimes it leads to conflicts that make no sense. And when a beautiful woman is involved, things might go crazy.

Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, for example, started a war on social media this Monday. Main reason? Soulja commented and liked a picture that Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, posted on Instagram. Of course, the R&B star felt his pride stroked and needed to take action. He called Soulja Boy and proposed to settle this as real men do, in the ring. Pretty bad Rihanna hasn’t had the same chance…

Anyway, things escalated quickly when Brown made fun of his “rival” on Instagram and said that “He prolly wanna squash it cause he know I’m serious…Boy stop it. I’ma whoop your ass. Adrien Broner, set up the gym, bro. Set the gym up. Stop calling me n—a…we gon’ fight for charity.”

For those who don’t know who Broner is, he is a four-weight world champion and he did actually answer Brown. The boxer posted on Instagram a poster promoting a fight between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown that would take place in March. Trapped in the corner, the rapper tweeted links to stories saying he had accepted Brown’s challenge.

But then comes the interesting part. Soulja Boy bailed out, promoting some wise words. “At the end of the day, it’s not about who starts the beefs, it’s about who ends them.”, said the rapper. He also revealed some personal news, ones that could change the course of the “match”. His mother is sick in the hospital and it seems that she wishes for his son to calm down and act wisely. Soulja Boy also said that he wants “to make music with Chris Brown” and other artists.

Found herself in the middle, Karrueche Tran reacted and claimed that this strive on Twitter is ridiculous, only to attract Brown’s fury. Chris answered in a not-so-classy style, claiming that his problem with Soulja Boy has little to do with her.