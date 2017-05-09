Sorry Kardashians, Diddy Celebrates Black Excellence In The Shadiest Way

As Twitter has already pointed out in the most accurate way, the New York magnate ad music executive Diddy is just one of the many that exemplify the foundation for Black excellence. He has demonstrated in a hilarious way some shady manners to go about it in another case of the “#DiddyCrop”. Long story short, he cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of the “#BlackExcellence” photo!

Advertisement

The seven-man photo of Diddy, Wiz Khalifa, Jaden Smith, Migos, and Travis Scott looks quite innocent after being posted to the legendary Bad Boy Records founder’s Instagram account.

Posed in all black, the men are included in their Black excellence glory from the fancy fashion evening at the Met Gala 2017.

On the other hand, it seems that two essential people haven’t been included in the picture for obvious reasons: Kendall and Kylie Jenner!

Photographed with their middle fingers in the air, the two sisters stand side-by-side near Diddy for the original flick in their Met Gala gowns.

The original can also be seen as it’s posted to Kylie’s Instagram account.

But Diddy had other plans for this idea of the photo after cropping the two sisters, and their finger flips out of it on his Instagram account.

This is definitely not the first time that Diddy adds such shady edits to a Kardashian-Jenner clan-assisted photo.

Back in 2015, in a Fashion Week photo, where he was sitting in the star front row with more VIPs such as Beyonce, Rihanna, and Jay-Z, he caught another case of the crops.

He sized the original photo down, in such a way that he excluded Kim Kardashian from it.

Advertisement

We already know that Diddy has a personal gripe against the reality show, much-acclaimed sisters. So, we’re pretty certain about who is NOT keeping up nor flicking up with the Kardashians.