‘Sorry’ Gift? Corey Gamble Spotted Shopping For Jewelry Days After Breaking Up With Kris Jenner!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/08/2017
Corey Gamble Kris JennerSource: eonline.com

It looks like Kris Jenner’s man Corey Gamble really knows how to get his girlfriend back – with expensive jewelry!

Just a few days after the sudden split from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner, the music manager was spotted out shopping for jewelry, hoping that a well thought out present will get Kris to give their relationship another chance.

kris jenner corey gambleSource: radar.com

The 36-year-old Gamble was dumped by his cougar lover at the end of March 2017 after more than two years of being together. The news was sudden and unexpected as the couple seemed very happy together despite the age difference.

But according to reports, the breakup was not a result of their romance collapsing – in reality, Kris decided to dump Corey in order to fully focus on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as the show has been struggling for a while.

Kris Jenner is terrified that the once popular show may get canceled if the ratings problem isn’t fixed and so she thought there is no time for romance. Besides, maybe more people will watch the show if there is some more breakup drama involved. Win-win? Well, not for Corey who is not giving up on romance so easily.

Kris’ plan seemed to work, however, as both Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner filmed scenes in which they discussed their mother’s break up soon after the news broke out.

Gamble was caught looking around Polacheck’s Jewelers for hours, seemingly searching for the perfect “take me back” gift.

Do you think a gift will be enough to get Kris Jenner to want him back or is her family’s career a lot more important than love nowadays?

