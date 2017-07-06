Sophie Turner Opens About Dating Joe Jonas – “It’s Like Living In A Fish Bowl”

Sophie Turner opened up in a new interview with Marie Claire about the difficulties brought on by being a celebrity. It’s a harsh world when it comes to love in the public’s eye. Even Taylor Swift and Harry Styles struggled with a similar dilemma.

The 21-year-old actress, who is currently dating the famous singer, says she is more than happy in their relationship, but some distinct challenges come with being a celebrity duo.

Turner said, “you do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl. It’s frustrating that it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring!”

The one thing she hates the most is the photos.

Sophie said the pictures are ridiculous and rude. She doesn’t mind when people want a picture, but the ones where we people take them without your knowledge is just creepy.

She explained, “I find it rude, and I will be rude back. It’s such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mom on her birthday, and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather they come up and request a photo. I will probably be fine with it. Unless I look like shit.”

With all that being said, Joe and Sophie’s relationship seems to be getting stronger all the time.

It’s become clear to everyone that their romance has become more serious in the last year.

Jonas, who is 27-years-old, traveled across the world to London to hang out with Sophie and her parents.

Turner returned the favor when she joined the Jonas clan to California’s Mammoth Mountain.

Yes, she loves hanging out with Joe’s family. They’re very down-to-earth and laidback, which is a lot different from the people in the entertainment industry including the media photographers.

Luckily for the Game Of Thrones star, she can find time away from the neverending paparazzi.

She went on, “I have a lot of friends who were brought up in the United Kingdom like me who are working in Los Angeles as actors. When I go over there, I’m giving them shit and being sarcastic. They’re like, ‘Thank God.'” According to the star of X-Men, LA is a town where everyone capitulates to you because you’re famous and it’s great when someone isn’t afraid to tell you that you’re not that special!