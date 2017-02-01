Soon At New York Fashion Week – Yeezy Season 5 Collection

After hearing so much buzz about Kanye West’s Season 4 show on Roosevelt Island, his Yeezy collection with Adidas seems to be returning to ‘New York Fashion Week’ this February.

According to some press, Kanye will show his new Yeezy collection with Adidas on February 15 (Wednesday) at 5:00 p.m. between the Anna Sui show and the Thom Browne show.

Unlike his past seasons where Mr. West chose the bottom half of Roosevelt Island and Madison Square Garden, this collection will be represented at Pier 59 Studios (Chelsea Piers) where the designer will have a studio format which he can rework into a runway or a presentation show.

Pier 59 Studios is much easier to access and is more familiar to the fashion set.

Source: TIDAL

Like we mentioned, we hear a lot good and bad buzz about this collection as for Kim and Kanye have been teasing fans about it on social media for nearly a year now. Many fans believed that the release and show off the collection will be somewhere near Calabasas in California, but they were obviously wrong.

As for the style, we expect to see in this collection, most of us believe that the West’s new Instagram-style is changed to represent the collection. If that happens to be true then we’ll see a lot of suburban ‘90s vibe on the runway and on the streets.