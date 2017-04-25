Sony Entertainment Cuts Ties With Kesha’s Producer Dr. Luke Due To Abuse Allegations!

In case you haven’t heard about it, Dr. Luke and Kesha have been involved in a contentious court battle in the last three years, due to the Tik Tok singer accusing her producer of exploitation and abuse.

Today, sources confirmed Sony Music executives have let go of their contract with producer Dr. Luke.

The 43-year-old musician has been sparring with the pop singer in court since October of 2014, when she filed a suit claiming he mentally, emotionally, and sexually abused her throughout their 10-year musical partnership.

This morning it was revealed Lukasz Gottwald, or Dr. Luke, has been let go from his other position as CEO of Kemosabe Records, a subsidiary of Sony.

Representatives from the label say he no longer has any authority to represent Sony Music in any way.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the page dedicated to the disgraced producer has been deleted from their website.

The bosses of Sony Music teamed up with Dr. Luke in 2011 to establish Kemosabe Records in which he was granted incredible creative control at the company.

Even though the producer didn’t make a lot of chart-topping hits for the company, he was able to contribute continually to the success of artists like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Pitbull.

Kesha is currently in the process of a court battle where the singer is fighting to be released from her contract at Kemosabe Records.

After losing the case last year, she filed an amended lawsuit in January, but the amended suit was let go last month.

The situation gets messier! Luke has vehemently denied the singer’s accusations and has filed a countersuit against the singer accusing her of defamation through her litany of allegations.

Neither the lawyers of Dr. Luke and Sony Music have made any official comments regarding the recent termination of Gottwald’s relationship with Sony.