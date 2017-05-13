‘Sons Of Guns’ Star Will Hayden Gets Life In Prison For Raping Two Minors!

Sons of Guns star Will Hayden will spend the rest of his life locked up.

Sons of Guns star Will Hayden has recently been sentenced to life in prison and 40 years without parole. The 51 years old man is currently serving his punishment behind bars for raping two young girls!

One of the victims, who is now 37 years old and has three kids, was seen in court smiling when the sentence was announced.

She was happy to hear the man who abused her sexually when she was just a child will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“Thank God,” she reportedly exclaimed, relieved.

Back in April, the woman testified that Hayden raped her for the first time when she was just 12 years old.

At the time, in the early ‘90s, she was in his apartment, smoking marijuana.

“The next thing I remember is him on top of me,” she stated. “I was scared. I didn’t know what was happening. I wanted to leave and I couldn’t.”

“It hurt. I couldn’t physically do anything. I just remembered thinking I wanted this to end.”

The other victim is just 15 years old, and she confessed to being raped by the same man back in 2013 and 2014

The girl, who was not present in court but only testified, claimed the assault happened in his truck and at his house.

Will Hayden has vehemently denied the accusations and claimed his angry ex-girlfriend – the 15-year-old’s mother – planned everything.

The jury, however, decided in less than half an hour that he is guilty as charged.

He is still facing other two accusations, including one from his own daughter, Stephanie, who claimed her father entered her room once while drunk and undressed her.

The girl revealed she managed to get away from him that night and it never happened again.

Sons of Guns was canceled back in 2014 after three seasons.