‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spin-Off ‘Mayans MC’ To Be Recast And Reshot — Will JD Pardo Return?

Looks like Sons of Anarchy fans may have to wait a little while longer to see the follow-up to their favorite show. FX has ordered a new pilot for Mayans MC, and they’re actually going to recast some of the roles, as well.

The spin-off focuses on the Mayans Motorcycle Club, the former rivals of SAMCRO, the gang that headlined Sons of Anarchy.

Emilio Rivera, who played the president of the Mayans’ Oakland charter on Sons of Anarchy, will reprise his role for the spin-off.

The main character on Mayans MC is Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a new prospect from a proud Latino family struggling to move on from cartel violence while finding himself trapped.

Revolution star JD Pardo was initially cast as EZ, but with the news that the pilot is being recast, it’s unknown if he’ll remain in the role.

Other co-stars from the original Mayans MC pilot include Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and Raymond Cruz.

Kurt Sutter, who created Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC, was originally intending to direct the pilot, but will now hand those duties over to Norberto Barba.

Barba will join the new show as an executive producer, as well — a role he’s held for all six seasons on Grimm, as well directing other shows like AMC’s Preacher.

Writer/musician Elgin James co-wrote the Mayans MC pilot with Sutter in order to give the show an authentic Latino storyline.

Fans shouldn’t worry too much about this news, though, as Sons of Anarchy went through similar reshoots before it debuted in 2008.

Actor Scott Glenn was originally cast as Clay Morrow before Ron Perlman was brought in to replace him and all his scenes were reshot. Emilio Rivera also appeared as a member of SAMCRO before being recast as the leader of the Mayans.