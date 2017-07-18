Some Fans Have R. Kelly’s Back Regarding The “Hostage-Cult” Allegations But Not All!

R. Kelly finds himself in the flames of hard-hitting criticism once again! As Celebrity Insider readers know, the R & B legend has been hit with accusations of holding young girls hostage while forcing them into sex as well as physical and mental abuse. And while the rumors swirl, R. Kelly is still managing to find time to post on Instagram, which is probably the last place he should be!

As nearly everyone knows, the singer was taken to court in 2002 after videos surfaced of the R & B master-mind urinating on underage women.

There was a media firestorm, and the singer’s reputation was permanently ruined.

However, he was able to get off due to the court coming to the conclusion that there was no probable cause for the initial search warrants.

Now that the singer finds himself in a position where he’s once again being hit with accusations that some might say are even worse, Kelly has a bevy of fans who both criticize and defend him.

One fan wrote, “I have been a fan way too long, defending you over and over again and been talked about because I defended you. Say something. Tell us this is not true,”@shahedabar.

You have work to do and purpose to live. Make it count. #MorningsWithKellz #MorningMotivation A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

While another person wrote, “this guy’s been a sexual predator for years. The fact he still has a fan base is unreal. Let those girls go scumbag,” @eddygauthier.

Another person seemingly defended him, “stay true Kells. F**k this Bill Cosby bullsh*t they trying to do,” @Prince_Of_Real_Estate.

And @Globoii_Tay was less than polite about the situation, stating, “Stfu R Kelly u old b*tch. Let them girls go bro wtf is wrong this, not 1989 come on you need help you doing the same thing.”

What do our readers think of this situation? How many times does he have to be hit with allegations before people wake up? Or maybe they’re all lies and people are just out to get him? Let us know in the comments below.