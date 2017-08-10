Solange Knowles Posts Tasteful Topless Mirror Selfie And Stuns The Internet

Solange Knowles looks absolutely amazing! The 31-year-old star took to social media to share a topless mirror selfie yesterday. Surprisingly enough the snap ended up looking really tasteful as it showed off her flawless and elegant frame.

Beyonce’s sister wore a pair of black slacks that were being held up by a simple belt.

She completed the look with some white heels and left her curly hair fall over one shoulder.

The singer held her phone in one hand while the other arm was busy covering her breasts.

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

The celebrity also shared with her fans a clip of her singing a snippet of a new song called Rise – part of her latest album, A Seat at the Table.

As those who keep up with the talented singer definitely already know, Solange is now on tour.

Concert dates have been scheduled until the end of this year.

Not too long ago, the star also opened up about her personal life, especially getting pregnant with her son Daniel Jules Jr. when she was just 17 years old.

Not only did she talk about the struggles she faced as a teen mom but also shared her experiences while touring.

‘It was one of the most bittersweet moments of my life. Because I was in love with Julez, and having spent a lot of time on the road, I craved to be in one place, to have the opportunity to ground myself with him. But it was isolating and lonely, and so cold and dark,’ Solange revealed about what it felt like to be a young mom.

Are you surprised the woman looks so stunning and classy?