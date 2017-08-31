FREE NEWSLETTER
Solange Knowles Announces Benefit Concert For Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/31/2017
Following the devastating Hurricane Harvey making human victims and destroying proprieties, Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles has decided to join the list of celebrities that are taking action and helping the city of Huston, Texas. The singer took to social media yesterday to share the news that she is planning a benefit concert in Boston and that all of the earnings are going to go towards helping the victims and the city.

‘I’ll be doing a special ‘Orions Rise’ show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. I am committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston; I thank you in advance for making this a special, meaningful night!’ the 31-year-old star posted.

According to Beyonce’s pastor, the superstar has also made a ‘significant contribution’ to Hurricane Harvey relief.

But the sisters are just a couple of the many stars who have been helping financially and in other ways as much as possible following the natural disaster hitting Huston.

The biggest donations came from Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock, each of whom granted $1 million to the help efforts.

In addition, Jamie Foxx has announced that he is set to organize a telethon to raise money for the victims on September 12.

Finally, some stars decided to get involved directly.

Two of those would be Miranda Lambert and Sean Lowe, who have volunteered with rescues.

