Sofia Vergara’s Son, Manolo Stars In ‘Guilty Party,’ A New Digital Thriller Series – Watch The Trailer!

Guilty Party is one show that you won’t want to miss – especially if hit show 13 Reasons Why was your guilty pleasure! Not to mention, the cast list is filled with surprises.

Guilty Party is an AT&T Hello Lab digital series, and it looks like the dark story is going to hit us with some 13 Reasons Why vibes.

Judging by the brand new trailer that just dropped, a victim of bullying starts a game of revenge against her former friends who made her an outsider.

As a result, the confused and terrified clique has to figure out their past and uncover their sinful secrets before they ruin their friendship and possibly their lives!

In the upcoming digital series stars none other than Sofia Vergara’s son, Manolo, 24.

Other well-known cast members are top YouTubers and other social media influencers such as Tiffany Alvord, Teala Dunn, Alexis G. Zall, Kian Lawley, Kian Lawley, Miles McKenna and Jessie Paege.

The story of Guilty Party is set to be broadcasted online in the form of weekly episodes as well as daily vlogs of the characters.

It is expected to premiere on August 29 and also air later in the year on DIRECTV NOW.

Are you excited to watch the show? What do you think about the digital influencers-filled cast?