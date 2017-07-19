Sofia Vergara’s Ex-Fiance Demands Her Lawyer To Be Arrested In Embryo Fight

Nick Loeb accused Sofia Vergara’s lawyer of contempt. The actress’ ex-fiancé asked for the attorney to be thrown in jail, claiming he violated a confidential court order in the former couple’s embryo battle.

As fans may remember, Nick and Sofia have been involved in a legal war for the last two years.

The two planned on having kids later on via a surrogate and previously went through the first part of the process.

However, they eventually broke up, so they never brought the embryos to life.

Loeb went so far as to sue Vergara, blocking her from destroying the embryos, and claiming that he has already developed a strong emotional attachment to their unborn daughters.

Vergara pleaded with the court to shut down her former fiancé.

She argued that they had an agreement according to which both parties have to sign off before an embryo can be used.

Most recently on July 13, Loeb went back to court, asking for Sofia’s attorney to be sanctioned for his alleged actions.

If Vergara’s ex gets his way, Fred Silberberg, will have to show cause on why he shouldn’t be found in contempt of court for violating a protective order signed in 2015.

Loeb accused Silberberg of filing highly confidential papers from the Louisiana litigation despite the documents being under seal.

The actress’ former fiancé thinks the attorney should be found guilty of contempt for willfully disobeying the order, claiming the court issue cost him $8,742 in costs and attorney fees, which he also wants Silberberg to pay, aside from spending time in jail.