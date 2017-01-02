Sofia Vergara Shows off Bikini Body in Bora Bora

Sofia Vergara has proven once again that she is an amazing wife who did not want to let her husband’s birthday go by without the proper lavish celebration.

The 44 years old star took her beloved Joe Manganiello and a few close friends and family and they boarded a plane to Bora Bora. Once they arrived on the island, Vergara posted a few pics of Joe on her Instagram, captioning them: “My bday boy.”

How cute!

While she put together the vacation for her husband’s big 40 celebration, she did not miss the opportunity to post a lot of selfies on Instagram too, showcasing a wide array of sexy outfits and swim suits that accentuated her amazing body.

The tropical getaway was also attended by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Sofia’s son along with Joe’s brother, Nicholas Manganiello who came with his wife and daughter.

As we have reported previously, Sofia Vergara has been involved in a ridiculous legal battle with her ex who wants to gain custody of her embryos and bring them to life. The case has been stressful enough on Sofia but as we all know her, she is a strong woman with a great sense of humor and did not take the whole thing seriously.

Despite the odd lawsuit, she refused to let kids be born without both parents involved in their lives and chose to start a family of her own instead – with Joe. But isn’t that just the ultimate diss to Loeb? Killing two birds with one stone! You go girl!

The couple has been married for a little over a year, celebrating their anniversary on November 23, and according to an insider their surrogate is expecting.

“Sofia and Joe are so excited and beyond happy,” shared the insider. “They don’t care if it is a boy or a girl, as long as the baby is healthy. Sofia is even already setting up the nursery!”