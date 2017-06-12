Sofia Vergara Loses Fight In War Over Embryos With Ex Nick Loeb

Sofia Vergara has lost a motion in the legal fight over frozen embryos she is involved into with former fiancé Nick Loeb. According to new reports, the star’s legal team objected to Loeb’s team’s request to delay a hearing. However, unfortunately for Vergara, the judge sided with the man.

As fans may already be aware, Sofia Vergara and her former fiancé Nick Loeb have been fighting in court for over two years now.

When they were together, the couple planned to have kids together by a surrogate.

But after they ended up breaking up, the exes still had two embryos frozen.

Loeb sued the Modern Family actress in order to prevent her from destroying the embryos, claiming that he already had a strong emotional attachment to them.

He even named the two unborn daughters Emma and Isabella!

The man requested for the possibility to implant the two embryos in a surrogate who would eventually bring them to life.

But Vergara sued back, citing the rule that in order to give birth to the embryos, both parents need to agree.

The final hearing was set for this month but Loeb requested for another 90 days to prepare as one of his attorneys needs to withdraw for substitute counsel and another needed eye surgery.

Vergara’s team accused him of just stalling.

Her attorneys claimed that pushing back the already prolonged case would bring her distress ‘by delaying her expected relief from this frivolous lawsuit and increasing the cost of litigation.’

However, Loeb’s side was granted the postponing, and now the hearing is set to take place on August 16.

What do you think of the case being prolonged? Do you believe the embryos should be born?