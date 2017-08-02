FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Sofia Vergara Goes Nude For Women’s Health, Explains Why She Can’t Really Exercise

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/02/2017
sofia vergaraSource: thefappening.com

The gorgeous Modern Family actress confessed that exercising is like torture, but that does not mean she is not in top shape! Sofia Vergara appeared completely nude on the cover of Women’s Health Magazine, and she also opened up about fitness, wellness habits and her body in general.

The 45-year-old star showed off her gorgeous curves but confessed that her figure is not the result of a rigorous exercise routine.

‘I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you are born with these gigantic boobs. I have had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby,’ Vergara dished.

She admitted that exercising feels like absolute torture but still works out with a personal trainer three or four times a week.

Even though her husband built a gym inside their house, Vergara is not persuaded in the least.

‘I am in a bad mood two hours before, I am in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I am in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class. I do not know if I am strong. I have bad knees and very thin bones; I can barely do a pushup,’ complained the actress.

But the celebrity said she’s never been concerned about her figure and muscle definition.

Vergara never felt the need to be like a model with a perfect body or have abs.

The gorgeous mother of one admitted that she has been noticing signs of aging lately but tries not to be obsessed over it because if you care too much about looking younger ‘you’re going to go crazy.’

What do you think of the star’s latest nude cover?

Read more about sofia vergara Modern Family

