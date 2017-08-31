FREE NEWSLETTER
Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Show Off Their Love On Set Of Their Upcoming Movie!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/31/2017
sofia vergara joe managanielloSource: business2community.com

It’s been almost two years since Sofia Vergara and her beloved husband Joe Manganiello have gotten married, and they look happier than ever. But now, it sounds like they are finally going to share, not only their lives with one another but also the big screen!

As fans may already know, Vergara and her hubby are set to star in a new film together, titled Stano.

But while people are anticipation their on-screen chemistry, is the off screen romance that is taking the central stage for now.

During a break from shooting, the happy couple couldn’t help but capture their leisurely time that felt like bliss in each other’s company.

Sofia and Joe went to social media to show off their love.

‘#setlife🎥 #ny mi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ the actress captioned a photo showing the pair cuddling on the steps of their on-set trailer.

#setlife🎥 #ny mi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Manganiello shared that same pic on his account, as well as another snap taken from his point of view that featured his wife resting her head on his lap.

The upcoming movie, Stano, is about a man, played by Joe Manganiello who, after spending 17 years behind bars, returns to the Bronx.

After regaining his freedom, he struggles to make amends for the violent mistake he made when he was young.

The crime not only robbed the man of almost two decades of freedom but also lost him a bright future as a baseball pro player and the love of his life – played by Vergara.

Are you excited to watch the movie when it comes out?

