Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello expecting a baby

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello‘s wish to start a real family by having a baby of their own is being fulfilled. The very happy and in love 44 year old actress and model and her 39 year old husband Joe Manganiello have been married for a year and have been dreaming about expanding their little family for a while. Sofia shared with her friends the news that their surrogate is pregnant, so everything is going according to plan.

“Sofia and Joe found the perfect surrogate in California. She is pregnant and is due this spring!” stated one of Sofia’s close friends.

The news of a new life is a very exciting prospect for the couple and Sofia has already started decorating the baby room.

“Sofia and Joe are so excited and beyond happy. They don’t care if it is a boy or a girl, as long as the baby is healthy. Sofia is even already setting up the nursery!”

We are glad Sofia finally has something that makes her happy after, as we have recently reported, her ex husband Nick Loeb has been trying to ruin her excitement by doing such weird things.

In 2013 Vergara has revealed that she had two frozen eggs in the bank, put there in the hope of having a second child with or without her husband at the time, Loeb. For her it was a way of assuring herself that there was an option to have a baby whenever she was ready.

In a bizarre attempt to get the rights to the embryos, Nick Loeb filled for a lawsuit against Vergara on behalf of the lifeless cells, who he named Emma and Isabella. The main reason for such a weird decision is the claim that the embryos have been deprived of a trust that Loeb had previously created. Besides, they had the right to be born? What?

We are glad Sofia Vergara has found happiness with someone else.