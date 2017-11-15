FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Fashion

Sofia Richie Proves She’s Totally In Love With Scott Disick; She Rocks His Photo On Her Phone Case

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/15/2017
Sofia Richie Proves She’s Totally In Love With Scott Disick; She Rocks His Photo On Her Phone CaseSource: bet.com

Sofia Richie’s phone is now being protected by a case that has her boyfriend, Scott Disick on it! She must be entirely in love with the man.

Sofia decided to decorate her phone with a photo of boyfriend Scott. And we are not talking about some picture on her lock screen.

 

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Sofia put Scott’s face right on her case for the whole world to see.

The protective layer was recently seen when the model went out with her friend Lottie Moss in London, England on November 14.

The photo of Scott was practically a statement piece against the black velvet top, jeans, and camel coat she was wearing.

It definitely seems things are getting more serious between Sofia and Scott.

Scott is also infatuated with his young girlfriend that and that’s why he reportedly gave up his partying ways for her.

Scott stopped going out drinking in order to truly be there for Sofia, according to TMZ.

He couldn’t even do that for Kourtney Kardashian during the ten years that they have been together!

That’s pretty strange considering he appeared to throw some shade toward his current girlfriend out of jealousy of Kourtney and Younes Bendjima‘s relationship. But, of course, let’s not forget that this happened during the summer.

 

Congrats on being honored tonight dad. You deserve it all. ( Will Smith moment )

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

‘That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody,’ Scott said about Kourtney and her boyfriend’s trip to Cannes on the November 5 episode of KUWTK.

Now, it certainly looks like Sofia’s happy with the relationship!

Even is Sofia is so in love with her boyfriend that she sported a phone case with his picture on it, not everyone’s thrilled about their romance.

When Sofia’s father Lionel Richie was asked his opinion of his daughter’s relationship with Scott, who’s 15 years her senior, he put his finger to his head to imitate a gun. We are wondering how he feels about Sofia’s choice in phone cases.

